Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke: Main card start time, main event walkouts, and everything else you need to know 

Unified women's featherweight boxing champion of the world Amanda Serrano is set to take on her IBF mandatory Nina Meinke on Saturday, March 2, at Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot, San Juan in Puerto Rico.

Like her most recent bout last October, 'The Real Deal' will be fighting over 12 three-minute rounds this time as well, to bridge the gap between the men's and women's divisions.

Watch a promo for the event below:

According to DAZN, the fight card will commence at 7 PM ET (12 AM GMT), with the main event ring walks expected to begin around 10 PM ET ( 3 AM GMT). However, the main event timings could change depending on the length of the undercard bouts.

The event can be streamed around the globe in over 200 countries via DAZN. Fans in Argentina, Columbia, and Chile can stream the event only through the DAZN app, not web browsers.

Tickets for the event can be bought on Ticketera, with offerings as low as $20, while fans will have to shell out upwards of $150 to enjoy premium seating.

Serrano (46-2-1) is one of the most popular figures in women's boxing and holds wins against Heather Hardy, Erika Cruz Hernandez, and Sarah Mahfoud, among others.

In the other half of the main event, Meinke (18-3) is on a six-fight win streak. The German southpaw has claimed WBA Gold, Global Boxing Union, and WIBF World featherweight titles, among other accolades in her career.

According to Gambling News, Serrano is a -2500 prohibitive favorite against Nina Meinke (+900 underdog) for the event.

In the co-main event of the fight card, YouTuber-turned-celebrity boxer Jake Paul (8-1) will take on Ryan Bourland (17-2) in a cruiserweight contest.

Amanda Serrano talks about headlining a Jake Paul card

In a deviation from the norm, this time around, Jake Paul will be the co-main event in a fight card. Suffice it to say Amanda Serrano is elated by 'The Problem's' child gesture.

Speaking to TMZ Sports about the social media star's decision to let her headline on her home turf, Serrano said:

"That's just Jake 100 percent... That's just how Jake is. He said no, and he was dead on serious. He said no, this is your time. I'm going to let you shine. I'm just super honored. Jake is a great guy, and he showed that."

Catch Amanda Serrano's comments below (4:59):