Jake Paul reportedly set to donate entire fight purse from upcoming fight for noble cause in Puerto Rico

Jake Paul made a major announcement regarding his fight purse from his next fight. He claims he will donate his entire purse.

'The Problem Child' began his boxing career as a YouTuber looking to get into a popular sport. However, he is now actively trying to become a professional boxer and even make his way to a world title fight.

In his recent Instagram post, he revealed his next opponent and fight date. In the post, there was a major announcement regarding his fight purse:

"The goal is simple, build the skillset to become world champion. Next up is a guy who has twice as many professional fights under his belt than I do....On Saturday, March 2 as co-main to the Puerto Rican GOAT, Amanda Serrano, I’m fighting for experience, and to show my love to the island I call home I’ll be donating my entire fight purse to my nonprofit Boxing Bullies to help renovate gyms across 🇵🇷 ."

Boxing Bullies is his own nonprofit organization that tries to instill confidence and teach kids self-defense through boxing. Paul will fight next on March 2, and he will fight on the island in Puerto Rico he now calls home. He moved to the island alongside his brother Logan Paul in 2021.

Jake Paul calls out KSI for ducking him as he reminisces on his professional boxing debut

Jake Paul fought AnEson Gib on Jan. 30, 2020, 4 years ago. 'The Problem Child' made his professional boxing debut knocking out the British YouTuber 2 minutes into the very first round. In the crowd, cheering Gib on was KSI, Paul's sworn enemy. The 27-year-old posted a photo of his fight against 'Big Gibber' and indirectly called out 'The Nightmare':

"4 years later. At the time they said beat Gib and then we will fight. Right on buddy. Keep running."

After the fight, KSI and Paul faced off inside the ring and talked trash to each other. However, it's been over three years and we still are not any closer to seeing the pair fight inside the ring. The American is currently done with trying to be a prize fighter and wants to build up his boxing resume and gain experience. 'The Nightmare,' on the other hand, is not that serious when it comes to boxing.

The Brit last fought in October last year and has not made any announcements of a return yet.