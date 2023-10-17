Amateur boxer tragically dies after horror blow in a fight worth $20 to the winner

When fans think of a high-level boxer, they don't often arrive at thoughts of Brazil. The country, while a giant in combat sports, is known more for producing exceptional Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts and fantastic mixed martial artists. While some Brazilian MMA fighters favor boxing, like Junior dos Santos, it is a rarity.

Given recent events involving João Victor Penha, it is not unlikely that Brazilians will continue to be underrepresented in the world of boxing. Penha, a 23-year-old amateur boxer, took part in an amateur bout against the advice of his family. Despite being in control for most of the match, it did not end in his favor.

A minute and 30 seconds into the bout, Penha was knocked out cold. Despite regaining consciousness, the knockout blow he'd been dealt was fatal, afflicting him with cranioencephalic trauma, a severe form of non-degenerative brain damage. Three days after the bout, Penha passed away.

The incident marks the latest in several recent cases in combat sports involving fighters suffering from life-threatening or career-altering brain injuries. Connor Coghill, a professional boxer from England, was recently diagnosed with brain bleed after a TKO loss to Hopey Price.

A more well-known example is that of Prichard Colón, who was also diagnosed with brain bleed after repeated shots to the back of the head, which left him with permanent neurological damage. It is worth noting that in the case of João Victor Penha, it was an amateur bout with a measly prize of £16.

The absence of headgear, which is typically worn during amateur boxing matches, leaves cause for concern, as does the absence of a traditional boxing ring. The bout appears to have taken place in an outdoor futsal court.

