Amateurs prohibited, bouts restricted to four rounds - BKFC could see changes under newly approved unified rules for bare knuckle fighting

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) could see rules and regulations getting implemented under newly approved unified rules for bare-knuckle fighting.

According to a report by Combat Sports Law, the change covers various aspects of the fights, including legal and illegal techniques, weight classes, etc. If BKFC adopts the new rules, fights will consist of a maximum of six rounds, totaling eighteen minutes of fighting, with one-minute rest periods between each round. Professional debut participants shall be restricted to four two-minute rounds

For context, BKFC's blockbuster clash between former UFC fighters Luke Rockhold and Mike Perry was booked for a two-minute five-round fight.

Promoters can schedule bouts for two or three-minute rounds, depending on the fighters' records, experience, skill level, and physical condition. This allows for more tailored and competitive matchups. Female participants are restricted to two-minute rounds, ensuring fairness and safety.

Bare-knuckle fighting will employ a ten-point system for scoring, and three judges will evaluate all bouts. The scoring criteria prioritize effective striking, aggressiveness, and control.

Effective striking is assessed based on the impact of legal strikes landed, while effective aggressiveness considers the fighter's attempts to finish the fight. Control time is evaluated by determining which fighter dictates the bout's pace, place, and position.

Moreover, to ensure competitiveness and fair fights, the new unified rules have recommended 13 weight classes, which the regulatory commission must approve. BKFC fights are currently contested across ten weight classes.

Additionally, fighters must strictly adhere to the sanctioning commission's strict rules, which forbid the use of drugs, alcohol, or any performance-enhancing substances. The rule also states that only plain water or commission-approved sports drinks will be permitted during the event, with the regulating commission having the ultimate say on prohibited substances.

Erik Magraken @erikmagraken



Now you do!



combatsportslaw.com/2023/08/07/off… Did you know bare knuckle boxing now has ‘unified rules’ approved by the ABC?Now you do!

BKFC 48: Dodson vs. Ridge preview

BKFC returns to action on August 11 with a thrilling fight card at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque.

The event will be headlined by UFC veteran Jojn Dodson and JR Ridge in an inaugural flyweight title fight. Popular social media influencer Bryce Hall will also make his BKFC debut against Gee Perez. While two-division champion Lorenzo Hunt will corner Hall for the fight, his next opponent Chris Camozzi will serve as a special cornerman for Perez.

The main card and preliminary action will be exclusively aired on FITE TV, starting at 8 PM ET.

Check out the full fight card below:

Main Card

John Dodson vs. JR Ridge

Bryce Hall vs. Gee Perez

Keith Richardson vs. Derek Perez

Joshua Moreno vs. Jeremy Sauceda

Will Santiago vs. Jeremie Holloway

Eric Dodson vs. Robert Armas

Donald Sanchez vs. Blake LaCaze

Sydney Smith vs. Melanie Shah

Marc Entenberg vs. Darrick Gates

Preliminary Card

Richard Montano vs. Kyle McElroy

Austin Lewis vs. Justyn Martinez

Anthony Sanchez vs. Gene Perez