Mike Perry shows gaping wound on his knuckles from breaking Luke Rockhold’s teeth at BKFC 41

Mike Perry is made for bare-knuckle boxing. After an undefeated MMA run that featured a 100% finish rate, 'Platinum' began suffering losses under the UFC banner as the level of his competition heightened. This prompted him to change careers and he has since found a new life with BKFC.

He recently faced former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41, emerging victorious with a second-round TKO. One of Perry's punches shattered Rockhold's front teeth, causing him to quit. The blow also left a gash on Perry's knuckles, which he proudly showed off in a recent interview on The MMA Hour.

When Ariel Helwani asked him about the moment he injured Luke Rockhold's teeth and whether he felt it, 'Platinum' spoke candidly about the moment his most pivotal punch landed.

"I got a couple stiches in my knuckle, and all I know is that when I was in the fight, I was keeping my eyes on him and I knew, I was like 'Oh, I landed a really good shot.' I was like, I felt that in my fist. His teeth went into it, for sure. But I was just like, 'Whatever that was, I can't wait to land that again, feel that again. I wanna feel that in my knuckles again. Whatever that was that I just hit him with.' "

After his brutal win over Luke Rockhold, 'Platinum' was treated to a face-off with former UFC double champion Conor McGregor, which he seemed more thrilled over than his win.

How did Mike Perry celebrate his win over Luke Rockhold?

Mike Perry had a lot to celebrate after BKFC 41. Not only did he defeat former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, he was also given his requested face-off with MMA superstar Conor McGregor. 'Platinum' has been open about his admiration for the Irishman in the past.

After his win, Mike Perry took part in an interview with Helen Yee where he highlighted his plans to celebrate his win. He expressed his desire to have a drink, and in a subsequent press conference spoke about smoking weed in Colorado. However, he most prominently spoke about spending time with his girlfriend.

