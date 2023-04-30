Former UFC fighters Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold had their highly anticipated bare-knuckle boxing showdown yesterday at BKFC 41. 'Platinum' emerged victorious after Rockhold conceded in the second round due to cracked teeth, which rendered him unable to continue.

After extending his undefeated bare-knuckle boxing streak, Mike Perry joined Helen Yee for a post-fight interview, where he shared his plans to celebrate his win. He mentioned getting a drink for himself and relaxing before punctuating the interview by expressing his desire to sleep with his girlfriend:

"I'ma hit the bowl, grab a drink, kick my feet up. I gotta fly early in the morning, you know I'ma go pack my stuff and I'ma kiss my girl. I've been... man, I'm so damn horn, man. I been saving up dawg, for this. I had my legs in there tonight, boy! I had my legs in there tonight."

At the post-fight press conference, Perry shared his excitement over Conor McGregor's presence at BKFC 41 and how honored he felt that the Irishman engaged him in a lighthearted face-off. He expressed interest in facing 'The Notorious' in a bare-knuckle boxing bout.

Watch Perry's press conference below:

He further pointed out that he seems to have found his true calling in bare-knuckle boxing before telling everyone in attendance that he had to go smoke some celebratory weed:

"I been in some ups and downs, some tough fights and some things didn't go my way, and these guys are coming over here, fighting me at what seems to be my best attributes. I got a chin, I got some hands, and it's bare-knuckle. People don't like getting hit like that. So, you know, whoever wants the smoke, dawg, I'm about to go smoke some weed in Colorado."

Mike Perry's run as a bare-knuckle boxer

Mike Perry was once a thrilling UFC prospect with an undefeated record that consisted only of knockout wins. Unfortunately, 'Platinum' never quite reached the heights expected of him and began racking up more and more losses as his skill-set stagnated.

Axel’s Matrix 🍁🈲💮 @PilotKid1 🥊



Mike Perry beating MVP and Rockhold consecutively in barke knuckle fighting. 🥊 Mike Perry beating MVP and Rockhold consecutively in barke knuckle fighting. https://t.co/fJNIxi7TJL

However, since his UFC contract expired, Perry has found a new calling as a bare-knuckle boxer. He first faced Julian Lane last year at BKFC: KnuckleMania 2, emerging victorious with a unanimous decision win. A few months later, he faced renowned striker Michael 'Venom' Page, winning via majority decision.

In his first 2023 win, Mike Perry defeated Luke Rockhold via TKO.

Poll : 0 votes