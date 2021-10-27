Was Mike Perry cut from the UFC?

Mike Perry was not cut by the UFC. His contract with the promotion expired in April 2021 after his defeat against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC on ABC 2. It was not renewed after the bout.

Mike Perry has now signed a multi-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. The former UFC welterweight is now one of the hottest prospects in the relatively new promotion. They have notably signed UFC names like Paige VanZant in the past.

'Platinum' released an official statement regarding his move to BKFC. He also revealed his career goals for the future.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Mike Perry has signed with BKFC, per a release. Multi-fight deal. Scheduled for January debut, sources say. Mike Perry has signed with BKFC, per a release. Multi-fight deal. Scheduled for January debut, sources say. https://t.co/MNkWKwcn32

He also mentioned his desire to see himself at the top of combat sports and embraced the bare-knuckle boxing promotion as his new home.

He said:

“Let’s skip all the formalities! This sport is evolving, and I am here to strike fear into the hearts of my competitors! I plan to intimidate the world when I show what a truly skilled combat specialist is capable of with his bare hands. I will dismantle the opposition and reach the glory I have longed for my entire life. I will be crowned King of the streets and King of combat sports! They will make me a Platinum Crown and carry me on the bloody backs of my defeated rivals! I am here to go straight to the top and make anyone think twice about entering my world! BKFC is my world!”

Mike Perry claims he had 1 fight remaining on his UFC contract

Mike Perry claims he had one fight remaining on his contract following his loss to Daniel Rodriguez.

He also seemed to reflect on his UFC journey in an Instagram post. Perry's career in the promotion has been a mixed ride. He has 7 wins and 8 losses in 15 fights.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"I use to be great. Idk what happened. I have a fight left on my contract. I'll train hard, I'll give it my all for my family. Whatever I have to do to give them a better life. I'll bleed every day for them if I have to."

Watch: When other fighters got the better of Conor McGregor in trash talk

Edited by Utathya Ghosh