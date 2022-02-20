×
Create
Notifications

Who won the BKFC fight between Mike Perry and Julian Lane at KnuckleMania 2 (19th February 2022)?

Mike Perry won on his BKFC debut (Image credits: Left - UFC.com, Center - @bareknucklefc on Instagram, Right - @bkfcfamez on Instagram)
Mike Perry won on his BKFC debut (Image credits: Left - UFC.com, Center - @bareknucklefc on Instagram, Right - @bkfcfamez on Instagram)
Dominic Richard
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Feb 20, 2022 11:18 AM IST
News

Mike Perry defeated Julian Lane via unanimous decision (48-46 x3) in the co-main event of BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday.

The five-round bout was contested in the middleweight division, and Perry dominated the opening two minutes by securing a knockdown. Both fighters were cut open in the very first round as well.

Meanwhile, the next two-minuter was much closer as Lane closed the distance and connected more with his timely jabs. The last three rounds were no different as 'Platinum' and 'Nitrane' took each other to the limits.

Watch Mike Perry getting his hand raised by the referee following the outing with Julian Lane below:

PLATINUM WINS IN HIS BKFC DEBUT! #KnuckleMania2 https://t.co/l3jAEy7wIV

There was much thrash-talk heading into the encounter. It continued even after the winner was announced.

Perry and Lane were involved in a massive brawl in December last year at BKFC Fight Night: Tampa. Furthermore, tempers were flaring during the press conference and face-off earlier this week.

Now, though the duo have completed the formalities inside the ring, they might cross paths again in the future.

Mike Perry left the UFC after the defeat against Daniel Rodriguez on April 10 last year

Mike Perry's UFC contract expired following the clash against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 23 in April last year. He lost via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26) in the main card opener back then.

After racking up an 11-1 win-loss record in his professional mixed martial arts career, Perry suffered seven defeats in his next 10 fights. His last victory came against Mickey Gall via unanimous decision (29-28 x3) at UFC Vegas 4 in June 2020.

Daniel Rodriguez with a shutout performance against Mike Perry.#UFCVegas23 https://t.co/myfTat6FZl

Interestingly, Perry's corner consisted only of his then-girlfriend Latory Gonzalez during the encounter with Gall.

Also Read Article Continues below

After leaving the UFC, 'Platinum' even featured in the special Triller Triad Combat boxing vs. MMA card. He took on boxer Michael Seals and won the seven-round bout via split decision (65-67, 67-65 x2).

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी