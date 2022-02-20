Who won the BKFC fight between Mike Perry and Julian Lane at KnuckleMania 2 (19th February 2022)?

Mike Perry defeated Julian Lane via unanimous decision (48-46 x3) in the co-main event of BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday.

The five-round bout was contested in the middleweight division, and Perry dominated the opening two minutes by securing a knockdown. Both fighters were cut open in the very first round as well.

Meanwhile, the next two-minuter was much closer as Lane closed the distance and connected more with his timely jabs. The last three rounds were no different as 'Platinum' and 'Nitrane' took each other to the limits.

Watch Mike Perry getting his hand raised by the referee following the outing with Julian Lane below:

There was much thrash-talk heading into the encounter. It continued even after the winner was announced.

Perry and Lane were involved in a massive brawl in December last year at BKFC Fight Night: Tampa. Furthermore, tempers were flaring during the press conference and face-off earlier this week.

Now, though the duo have completed the formalities inside the ring, they might cross paths again in the future.

Mike Perry left the UFC after the defeat against Daniel Rodriguez on April 10 last year

Mike Perry's UFC contract expired following the clash against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 23 in April last year. He lost via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26) in the main card opener back then.

After racking up an 11-1 win-loss record in his professional mixed martial arts career, Perry suffered seven defeats in his next 10 fights. His last victory came against Mickey Gall via unanimous decision (29-28 x3) at UFC Vegas 4 in June 2020.

Verdict @VerdictMMA



#UFCVegas23 Daniel Rodriguez with a shutout performance against Mike Perry. Daniel Rodriguez with a shutout performance against Mike Perry.#UFCVegas23 https://t.co/myfTat6FZl

Interestingly, Perry's corner consisted only of his then-girlfriend Latory Gonzalez during the encounter with Gall.

After leaving the UFC, 'Platinum' even featured in the special Triller Triad Combat boxing vs. MMA card. He took on boxer Michael Seals and won the seven-round bout via split decision (65-67, 67-65 x2).

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim