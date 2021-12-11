What happened between Mike Perry and Julian Lane at BKFC Fight Night: Tampa? 

Mike Perry, who served as a guest commentator at the BKFC Fight Night: Tampa event on Thursday, brawled with former Ultimate Fighter participant Julian Lane in the crowd after exchanging words.

Perry was sitting at his desk with his fellow commentators when Lane shouted and threw some papers at him.

'Platinum' then lost patience, removed his headphones and charged towards 'Nitrane'. The fighters assaulted each other before being separated.

Mike Perry shared video of the violent incident on his social media accounts.

"Lumpy Lame is knot ready. He is going to bleed," captioned Perry.

Watch the brawl between Mike Perry and Julian Lane in Florida below:

Julian Lane was evicted from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino due to his actions. He took to Instagram to stress that he hadn't started the skirmish.

"This is why they call him platinum pussy! When “platinum P don’t let you Bang”!" posted Lane.

Here is Julian Lane's response to being evicted from the building:

Both Perry and Lane are signed with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). The former is yet to make his debut in the promotion while the latter currently holds a 4-5 record.

Mike Perry's last UFC fight ended in a loss against Daniel Rodriguez in April this year

Welterweight fighter Mike Perry is 14-8 in his professional mixed martial arts career. He last fought in the world's largest MMA promotion against Daniel Rodriguez in April 2021.

Rodriguez beat Perry via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland. This was Perry's seventh defeat in his last 10 bouts inside the octagon.

After his tough stretch, 'Platinum' left the UFC and signed with BKFC in October this year. Last month, the 30-year-old Orlando native was part of the special Triller: Triad Combat boxing vs. MMA event.

Perry overcame boxer Michael Seals via split decision (65-67, 67-65 x2) inside a three-sided ring at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

