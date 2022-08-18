“I’m in awe of him” - Amber Kitchen reveals what it's like training with Liam Harrison

Muay Thai sensation Amber Kitchen has revealed what it’s like to train with ‘The Hitman’ Liam Harrison ahead of her catchweight bout with Diandra Martin at ONE on Prime Video 1.

The 23-year-old Brit returns to the circle three years after her ONE debut and is ready to make her stand in front of US audiences for the first time.

Giving her a boost of self-confidence for her upcoming bout with Australia’s Diandra Martin is Muay Thai veteran Liam Harrison. ‘The Hitman’ will perform on the same fight card as her in the co-main event against Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for bantamweight gold, and Kitchen is more than thrilled to be by her mentor’s side.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, Amber Kitchen described training with the Muay Thai power-hitter at Bad Company Gym and said:

“Being around him, I’m in awe of him, and he pushes me to train as hard as he does. And obviously seeing the level he is at, that’s where I want to be. So, I would sit and watch and take little bits from him. It’s amazing to be able to work alongside him. It’s so many people’s dream.”

The Cornish athlete will face Australian striker Diandra Martin, who is also coming off a lone loss of her own this past February against Smilla Sundell under the ONE banner.

Both women are well matched in terms of numbers, but Amber Kitchen may have the upper hand. Training with Muay Thai world champions such as Liam Harrison and her mother Julie Kitchen must count for something.

Amber Kitchen almost didn’t make it to the big leagues and fight under ONE Championship

Amber Kitchen comes from a talented lineage of martial artists. Her mother is a 14-time World Champion in Muay Thai and her father is both a coach and the owner of TouchGloves Gym in the UK.

However, coming from a prestigious and well-known family hasn’t been easy. Her parents cast a pretty large shadow and it was only until a few years ago that Kitchen felt the urge to return to training mode to further develop her hidden talents.

‘AK 47’ fought hard and broke through her own mental barriers, eventually becoming a WBC National World Champion. She was on a four-fight win streak when she signed with the martial arts organization in 2019 and couldn’t have been happier. The 23 year-old rising star told ONE:

“Signing for ONE is like a dream for anyone who fights because it’s the biggest platform you can get on. I can’t imagine anything better really. This is a huge step up, so I’ve got so much determination to perform well against the best in the world, and the main goal is that ONE World Title.”

Edited by Allan Mathew