“No doubt why he is still a legend” - Panpayak lauds Nong-O Gaiyanghadao’s insane work ethic

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is known by many as the unbeatable champion. Through eight fights inside the ONE circle, Nong-O is undefeated and is the only man thus far to hold the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Evolve MMA team member Panpayak Jitmuangnon spoke to ONE about working with Nong-O in the gym as the champion is closing in on a massive co-main event title defense against the always dangerous Liam Harrison at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26th.

“I see what Nong-O does every day. He is a hard-working person indeed. I think no one is as diligent and determined as him.”

Every time Nong-O earns another win inside the circle, the Thai star makes it look easy, but Panpayak knows that it’s not. Nong-O’s sustained success has been tough every step of the way, but it is directly related to his hard work and dedication to being the best in the world.

“Now I understand why people call him ‘Unbeatable Champ.’ It’s not easy for him to maintain his World Championship for a long time. He works so hard. If you came to see what he does every day, you would have no doubt why he is still a legend today.”

The bantamweight king will go for another successful defense when ONE hits U.S. primetime on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao respects Liam Harrison, but will be coming for blood at ONE on Prime Video 1

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has gone on record saying that Liam Harrison was his favorite Muay Thai fighter and that the two were very respectful towards one another when they first met. However, the Thai legend warned his British challenger not to mistake his weakness for kindness.

“Don’t mistake my kindness for weakness. Once the cage is locked, there is no escape. I’m coming for blood.”

Liam Harrison responded to Nong-O Gaiyanghadao’s threat with a very straightforward response.

“That makes 2 of us ….. BRING IT”

Harrison cashed in his ticket to a world title opportunity with his fifth straight win at ONE 156 against Muangthai PK.Saenchai. Facing two early knockdowns in the bout, Harrison stormed back, taking out 'Elbow Zombie’ in the first round to complete the most epic comeback in ONE Championship history.

