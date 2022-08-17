“We’ve set up a decent game plan” - Liam Harrison says he has the key to beating Nong-O

British Muay Thai striker Liam Harrison seems to have his next title bout all figured out.

‘The Hitman’ believes his time to be world champion in Muay Thai is finally here and is excited to trade punches with the reigning king himself, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Striving to become the first man from the UK to dethrone one of Thailand’s all-time greats, fans will only get the best version of Liam Harrison come fight night.

Taking matters seriously, Harrison and his team have been devising a plan that will put an end to Nong-O’s dominant six-fight winning streak.

The 36-year-old veteran told ONE Championship:

“Training is going well. We’ve set up a decent game plan and we’re looking into his style a bit more in depth. I’m happy with how it is all going. I feel sharp, I feel strong, and I’m just looking forward to putting on a show.”

What makes this world title fight more compelling than it already is, is that both strikers will have studied one another and have sound strategies to win the fight. The question remaining is, who wants it the most? Nong-O will have his work cut out for him when it comes to ‘The Hitman’.

Harrison is a tough challenger whose edginess, unpredictability and experience inside the circle is cause for concern for any man. He’s won fights in that manner and won’t stop pushing the pace until there’s a clear victor.

Liam Harrison “grinding” to be included as one of the Muay Thai greats

Liam Harrison is days away from a chance at becoming UK’s first ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion. Hoping to be included in Mount Rushmore's all-time greats, the British veteran will continue grinding in the gym until the gold strap is wrapped around his waist.

On Instagram, the Leeds native released footage of himself training for Nong-O with elite boxing coaches Steven Campbell and Petchmankong Kanram. He captioned the post by saying:

“Grinding away doing my thing. Every day one step closer to cementing my name amongst the sports greats. August 27th the dream becomes reality. #onechampionship #hitman #muaythai

Watch the clip below:

