“There’s no need for it” - Liam Harrison says getting personal with Nong-O unnecessary

The war of words between Liam Harrison and Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has mostly been a one-sided affair with the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion slinging verbal jabs at his British challenger.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Harrison gave his thoughts on Nong-O’s constant warnings leading up to their co-main event clash at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26th.

“I know how good he is, he knows how good I am. I know how dangerous he is, he knows how dangerous I am. There’s no need for it. Yeah, we both respect each other and we’ll be friendly, but as soon as the bell goes, that’s it. It’s strictly business, the same as any other fight.”

Over the years, mixed martial arts has begun to take on some of the more fantastical storylines that have drawn comparisons to professional wrestling. Fighters trash-talking their opponents and pushing controversial narratives to sell a fight is something that Liam Harrison is simply not interested in but warns his opponent not to mistake his kindness for weakness.

“Like he said, don’t mistake kindness for weakness, but we both know what’s going to happen when the bell goes. You’re going to get two pitbulls going at each other.”

Nong-O plans to make Liam Harrison contemplate retirement at ONE on Prime Video 1

Liam Harrison may be on the backend of his storied combat sports career, but the 36-year-old Muay Thai standout has no intentions of walking away from the sport without capturing a world championship. Nong-O Gaiyanghadao plans to change Harrison’s thoughts on retirement on August 26th when the Thai striker defends his ONE world championship in U.S. primetime.

“I feel that it may be too early for him to retire,” said Nong-O to ONE Championship. “If he believes he can go on, he will. However, in this upcoming fight, if I can knock him out, I think he has a 50-50 chance to think about his retirement."

It’s one of the many threats that Nong-O has slung Harrison’s way since the two were matched up together for the epic co-main event. While ‘Hitman’ has already gone on record, dismissing the champion’s remarks as “empty threats,” Nong-O is very capable of making someone rethink their career choices with one clean strike.

Edited by C. Naik