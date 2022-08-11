“I don’t give a f**k what he says” - Liam Harrison not bothered by Nong-O’s "I’m coming for blood" comments

Liam Harrison is gunning for his first ONE Championship world title against reigning bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder Nong-O Gaiyanghadao at ONE on Prime Video 1. Squaring off in the co-main event of arguably the biggest card in promotional history, ‘Hitman’ is ready to shock the world and give the Thai legend his first loss inside the circle.

A lot has been said by the current bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and Liam Harrison is tired of hearing it. In an interview with ONE Championship, Harrison was quite blunt when addressing Nong-O’s “I’m coming for blood” comment.

“I don’t give a f**k what he says, I don’t give a f**k what he writes on the internet. It’s empty threats. I just don’t give a f**k because he’s wasting his time if he wants to try and intimidate me by writing anything like that or carrying on.”

It’s clear that scary words and threats are pointless against the deadly British striker. Riding a five-fight win streak and coming off one of the greatest comebacks in combat sports history, Liam Harrison is surfing a wave of momentum that can’t be stopped by mere words. Nong-O will have to stop it with his fists when the two meet in one of the most highly anticipated fights in ONE Super Series history.

Nong-O ready to keep his knockout streak alive against Liam Harrison

Unbeaten in the circle dating back to 2018, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao plans on keeping that streak alive when he meets ‘Hitman’ Harrison later this month. Nong-O will stop at nothing to leave the Singapore Indoor Stadium with ONE Championship gold still wrapped around his waist.

In his last three bouts, Nong-O has scored three straight knockouts after his first five outings were all won via decision. Speaking to ONE, Nong-O gave some insight into his training and game plan heading into the Harrison bout.

"In the past, I focused a lot on showing my techniques and securing the win. Now the team has been working hard on a game plan for knockouts. We have sharpened our boxing, adding strength training and working a lot on my speed and agility."

Whatever the game plan is, it appears to be working as evidenced by his last three outings. Nong-O’s renewed focus on knockouts matched with Liam Harrison’s high-octane in-your-face style of fighting is sure to make for an explosive match-up inside the circle at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Edited by Allan Mathew