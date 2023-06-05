Patricio Manuel made history on December 8, 2018, as the first openly transgender man to box professionally in the United States.

His remarkable victory on that night served as a groundbreaking milestone. However, Manuel's journey has been fraught with challenges, including setbacks and discrimination. Despite these obstacles, he remains resolute in his determination to pursue his boxing career and inspire others through his unique story.

Manuel's path to becoming a professional boxer has been fraught with adversity. Since making his professional debut in December 2018, he has only fought once more. Nonetheless, he recently triumphed over super featherweight Hien Hyunh at The Pyramid, Long Beach State University, on March 18. This victory marks Manuel's return to the ring, further demonstrating his unwavering dedication and tenacity.

In an exciting development, Patricio Manuel has been included in the lineup for the upcoming Golden Boy Boxing fight card scheduled to be held on June 8th at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

Patricio Manuel, the first open transgender boxer, has shown incredible fortitude, determination, and bravery throughout his historic journey. Manuel's dedication to boxing remains strong despite his struggles. He has left an indelible mark on the boxing community and inspired people all across the world with his tireless advocacy for inclusion and fairness in the sport.

Transgender fighter returns: How did Patricio Manuel get into boxing?

Born on July 22, 1985, Patricio Manuel's experiences were shaped by his intersectional identity as a transgender man of color. According to a report by ESPN, discrimination and encounters with law enforcement were among the obstacles he confronted. His comfort in boxing helped him break free from the constraints associated with his gender.

Patricio Manuel's boxing experience was shaped by trainers like Charles Williams, a former IBF light heavyweight champion. His longtime trainer Roberto Luna aided him in becoming an aggressive fighter, which earned him several national titles in the amateur ranks.

Manuel's dreams of joining the U.S. Olympic boxing team for the 2012 London Olympics were dashed after he suffered an injury during the trials. Nonetheless, he remained resilient and focused on his career.

Manuel continues to make waves and inspire others with his powerful voice and achievements. In a significant milestone, Manuel was invited to be the keynote speaker at the launch event for the San Francisco 49ers LGBTQ+ fan club in May 2019.

Further cementing his influence in the boxing world, Manuel secured a groundbreaking partnership in September 2019. He was chosen as the new face of Everlast boxing equipment, a renowned brand synonymous with the sport.

