Conor McGregor was the target of homophobic remarks just days before Pride Month commences. It is common knowledge that McGregor does not discriminate based on a person's sexual orientation.

Prior to Ireland's same-sex marriage referendum, 'The Notorious' had taken to Twitter to encourage all Irish citizens to support marriage equality by voting in favor of the movement. The post was accompanied by an image of McGregor and his team posing in front of an LGBT flag.

Conor McGregor urged everyone to please VOTE YES TO EQUALITY! Every human deserves equal rights #WeAreAllOne

In honor of Pride Month, pubs and restaurants all around the world, including Conor McGregor's Black Forge Inn, boldly displayed the Pride flags, proclaiming their commitment to promoting safe, affirming, and inclusive environments for the LGBTQ+ community. During this joyous season, the community can take comfort in these bright symbols of togetherness and inclusion.

However, as the vile remarks hurled at the Irishman indicate, not everyone appreciates McGregor's support to the community during Pride Month. The Pride Flag was displayed at The Black Forge Inn, as shown in a screenshot from Conor McGregor's Instagram post, which was deemed "disgusting" by a Twitter user:

"Wow ! This is disgusting. Conor McGregor has freaking lost his mind . Blame Khabib for this . Khabib is the reason for this."

Doctor MMA



Conor McGregor has freaking lost his mind . Blame Khabib for this . Khabib is the reason for this



Wow ! This is disgusting. Conor McGregor has freaking lost his mind . Blame Khabib for this . Khabib is the reason for this

Another user shockingly wrote:

"This guy is gonna come out as queer one of these days."

Arsalan Khan: "This guy is gonna come out as queer one of these days"

Yet another fan accused McGregor of being "secretly gay":

"He's secretly gay btw [by the way]."

Check out some of the comments below:

45 DAYS UNTIL DRICUS SLEEPS ROB 🇿🇦 @JustinHerronUFC 🦅



damn khabib really changed the chemistry in his brain. You know what I have an idea. Lets send @NurulloAliev to freakin maul Conrat Russian eagle mauled him but now the Tajik Eagle will do it

MMA_Kirby: "It's all about money brother. Throw a flag up and get more Business. Not hard to understand."

BOYKA: "Dam Conor is an lgtv now! That's wild"

It is crucial to emphasize that Pride Month should be celebrated and supported by all individuals, regardless of sexual orientation, because it promotes inclusivity, equality, and acceptance. By working together, we can build a society that appreciates diversity and confronts discrimination, fostering a world in which everyone may live authentically, without fear of prejudice or stigma.

Pride Month: What did Conor McGregor say during Ireland's gay marriage referendum

Conor McGregor, being a well-known celebrity with a sizable fan base, carries considerable sway in the public discourse. To promote equality and acceptance, it is crucial that important people like him speak openly and responsibly about their views on social issues.

Back in 2015, Ireland's gay marriage referendum came at a time when McGregor was preparing for his originally scheduled fight against Jose Aldo for the featherweight championship at UFC 189. McGregor spoke out in support of the movement and urged his followers to support the cause during UFC 189 media day, stating [via/ MMA Fighting]:

"We all deserve equal rights. We're all human here at the end of the day -- regardless of color, gender, sexuality. Any of that. It's all meaningless. We all deserve the same rights. It just feels right to me."

