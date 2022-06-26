"You sold out to the woke mob" - Conor McGregor showered with hate after showing support for the LGBTQ+ community

Angry fans swarmed the comments section of Conor McGregor's Instagram post after the UFC superstar voiced his support for the LGBTQ+ community.

McGregor's The Black Forge Inn joined the 'Pride Month' festivities, with the pub being decorated with rainbow flags. The former two-division UFC champion shared a video showing his pub's facade with the caption:

"Love lives at @theblackforgeinn. Bring your love for the best food and drink!"

However, many of McGregor's fans did not approve of the Irishman's move. Several commenters on Instagram let McGregor know of their displeasure by leaving negative remarks on his post.

Conor McGregor's pro-LGBTQ+ post draws criticism from his fans

One Instagram user, who goes by @d_harteveld, asked McGregor to tear the decorations down. Meanwhile, a McGregor fan who uses the handle @orakkt respectfully stated that he disagrees with the MMA megastar's stance.

Another individual called @bulwarrofficial said he's no longer a fan of McGregor. There was also @trainningmind, who pointed out that McGregor's support for the LGBTQ+ community goes against his Catholic beliefs.

Instagram user @antonkasabov, meanwhile, believes McGregor was pressured into celebrating 'Pride Month.' He thinks that the Irishman "sold out to the woke mob."

However, the comments weren't all negative and hateful. A few commenters echoed McGregor's sentiments by posting heart and clapping emojis.

Conor McGregor gets called out by fellow UFC superstar

Jorge Masvidal tried to set the stage for a potential clash against Conor McGregor. 'Gamebred' revealed that he wants the opportunity to fight 'The Notorious' before he "damages himself."

During an interview with NFT and social athlete token platform Blockasset, the former two-time UFC welterweight title challenger said:

"I obviously want to smash Conor’s face before this guy overdoses on cocaine and the war doesn’t happen and I can’t get all that easy money. Before the boy damages himself or anyone else, let’s take that money out, get it out of the way, and sell out the ones who pay the most if they look. Due to the fact that I have children, I just went 'boom' and received the check. I’m in desperate need of cash."

McGregor is currently recovering from the nasty leg break injury he suffered at UFC 264 last July. According to the promotion's president, Dana White, the earliest the Irishman could return is late 2022 or early 2023.

