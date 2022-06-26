Watch: Conor McGregor shares 'Pride' celebrations at Black Forge Inn - "Love lives"

Conor McGregor recently shared footage of Pride Celebration going on at The Black Forge Inn.

'The Notorious' owns The Black Forge Inn. The pride parade and celebration, which is usually observed at the end of June every year in the honour of homosexual people, is celebrated at his outlet this year. The Irishman shared a positive message about the event as he wrote on Instagram:

"Love lives at @theblackforgeinn. Bring your love for the best food and drink!"

See the post below:

McGregor bought The Black Forge Inn, located in Dublin, Ireland, not too long ago. 'The Notorious' implied that he didn't buy the place to acquire profit. In fact, this is a line of places that he and his family have been going for a long time. However, the Irishman agreed that the bar-cum-restaurant might be his biggest money-making venture at the moment.

"It’s a place I’ve been coming here for many, many years. Myself and my fiancee. And you know it’s our families love it. It’s been a place we’ve visited since, you know, our teens, you know. Trying to even get into the place before we were allowed into the place type of thing,......It was not about profit, but in actuality now it may be the biggest of them all.” (h/t essentiallysports.com)

Watch Conor McGregor talk to The MacLife:

Conor McGregor might make a UFC return in 2023

There have been numerous reports lately that Conor Mcgregor's return to the UFC octagon might be delayed until the start of 2023. The Irishman was previously expected to make a comeback by the end of 2022. However, it seems like fans might have to wait a little bit longer to see him back in action.

McGregor last fought at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier and suffered a gruesome leg break during that contest. However, he has healed from the injury since and is back to kicking heavy bags as well.

An opponent for his return is yet to be known. Many superstars like Dustin Poirier, Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz, Charles Oliveira, and more are amongst the options of a potential next opponent for him once the former two-division UFC champion is ready to fight.

