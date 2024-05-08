American Muay Thai star Luke Lessei faces French sniper Bampara Kouyate in impending barnburner at ONE Fight Night 23

Luke Lessei plans to cook up another feast when he makes his way to the ONE Championship ring at ONE Fight Night 23.

The American star will face Bampara Kouyate in a featherweight Muay Thai match at on July 5, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

ONE Championship announced the fight on its social media platforms as well as on its official website.

"Brace for fireworks 🎆 Luke Lessei is set to throw down with Bampara Kouyate in an electrifying featherweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 23 on @primevideo! 👊 Who will come out on top? @lukethechef_ @bambi.nho," wrote the promotion on Instagram.

Lessei was largely an unknown prospect out of Dubuque, Iowa, and his notoriety only grew when he made his ONE Championship debut against the tough Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 17.

While many observers believed Lessei was getting thrown into the lions' den of ONE Championship, 'The Chef' showed he's more than ready for the world's largest stage.

Lessei and Nattawut put on an absolute barnburner and had the Bangkok crowd cheering with every flurry.

Nattawut ultimately claimed the unanimous decision win, but it was a true star-making performance for the American star.

Lessei eventually captured his first win in the promotion when he beat Eddie Abasolo via split decision at ONE Fight Night 19.

ONE Fight Night 23 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Luke Lessei wants to become the greatest American Muay Thai fighter ever

Luke Lessei doesn't just want to win gold in ONE Championship, he wants to distinguish himself above anyone else.

The American star said he wants to be recognized as the greatest Muay Thai fighter from the United States, and he believes ONE Championship will give him that kind of avenue.

Lessei said in his post-fight interview at ONE Fight Night 19 that he wants to be an absolute legend that future generations would look up to.

He said:

"I'm going to separate myself even more as the top American and that's the goal. On paper, I'm the top American in my weight class [featherweight Muay Thai] now, but hopefully, I can increase the separation between every other American fighter. I want to be a legend and a star."