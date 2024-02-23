“I want to be a legend and a star” – Luke Lessei wants to go down in history as the best Muay Thai athlete from America

American Muay Thai sensation ‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei has grand designs of not only being a Muay Thai world champion, but also end up among the best to ever do it from the United States.

Lessei has proven to be a fan favorite in the world’s largest martial arts organization. With two incredible victories on the global stage, ‘The Chef’ is well on his way to achieving his goal.

Speaking at the official ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video post-event interviews, Lessei expressed his desire to become known as the greatest American Muay Thai fighter ever.

‘The Chef’ said:

“I’m going to separate myself even more as the top American and that’s the goal. On paper, I’m the best American in my weight class [Featherweight Muay Thai] now but hopefully I can increase the separation between every other American fighter. I want to be a legend and a star.”

Lessei was last seen in a barnburner against fellow American Eddie Abasolo at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video last Saturday, February 17th, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 27-year-old is now 1-1 in ONE Championship, and fans can’t wait to watch his next fight.

Luke Lessei on being the best American Muay Thai fighter: “I know I have a lot more to prove”

Despite beating his ‘idol’ Eddie Abasolo and establishing himself at the top of the stack in American Muay Thai, Luke Lessei says he still has a long way to go.

He told ONE Championship:

“On paper, I guess I do feel that way because I just won against Eddie, and everyone was talking about this is the one was for whoever’s the best in the USA, but I know I have a lot more to prove. I’m only 27 years old. Both of these fights are only a little taste of all the techniques and entertainment abilities that I have so I think it’s just the start.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.