"Americans are losing the faith in the system" - Renato Moicano discusses potential law enforcement career in America post-retirement 

During his post-fight octagon interview at UFC Vegas 85, Renato Moicano stated his intention to serve in American law enforcement as a SWAT team member once his MMA days are over.

Now, in an interview with The Schmo following his win over Drew Dober, Moicano has reiterated the same while explaining what drove him to develop such a desire. The 34-year-old currently resides in America and wants to ensure his son grows up in a good environment.

Moicano suspects that certain sections of American society have started to lose faith in the many institutions of the once-great nation. The Brazilian said:

"So what is a good place to live? It's institutions, you know? Sometimes I feel many Americans are losing faith in the system, they are losing faith in institutions... I think we have to find a way to make things better for America."

Moicano added:

"I have no doubt that it was the greatest experiment in the world, like the republic and the democracy we have in America. The separation between church and state and politics, and after I'm done with fighting, like I said, I want to serve this country as a [police] officer. I think I'll be doing my part because America already gave me so much."

Catch Renato Moicano's comments below (1:57):

Renato Moicano proposes next fight for latest opponent

This past weekend, Renato Moicano utilized a grappling-heavy game to get the judges' nod against Drew Dober. Now, the Brazilian wants Dober to face a surging lightweight star in his next outing.

In a social media post following the win, Moicano proposed Paddy Pimblett as the American's next opponent.

"I want to see drew Dober fighting paddy pimblett next… let’s see how tough is this kid"

Pimblett is undefeated in the UFC with a record of 5-0 and most recently won a unanimous decision against former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. Dober has time and again stated his interest in fighting the Englishman.

With Pimblett still outside of the top 15 and Dober at the bottom of the ladder among the ranked lightweights, this matchup is a real possibility.