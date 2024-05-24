Amid PRIME lawsuit, Ryan Garcia talks about why you shouldn't support Logan Paul and says he is "cool" with Jake Paul

After Logan Paul's sports hydration company PRIME was named in a class action lawsuit, Ryan Garcia has now come out condemning 'The Maverick' on social media.

Garcia recently posted a screenshot of an internet search he had done on 'PRIME hurting kids'. The results that appeared suggested that the sports drink should be avoided by kids at all costs since it contained caffeine equivalent to three cups of coffee.

Since then, Logan Paul has initiated legal action against the pugilist for his defamatory remarks. Paul revealed the same in a recent Instagram post, while also reminding his fans of 'KingRy's' recent PED scandal.

However, this hasn't deterred 'KingRy' from his aggressions against the YouTuber turned celebrity boxer. In a recent post on X, the 25-year-old once again blasted Logan, while also praising his younger brother Jake Paul:

"If you follow Logan, you hating on kids for real. That's sad asf. Jake is cool though. No cap."

Expand Tweet

PRIME, the sports hydration company, Logan Paul co-founded with KSI was named in a class action lawsuit last year, claiming that the beverage contained forever chemicals.

According to a report by USA TODAY, a class action lawsuit filed by Milberg law firm on behalf of Elizabeth Castillo has stated that independent third-party testing found per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFA), classified as forever chemicals, in the grape-flavored version of the sports drink.

The lead plaintiff is seeking damages of $5 million.

Logan Paul seemingly challenges Ryan Garcia for out-of-court settlement

Logan Paul has initiated a defamation lawsuit against Ryan Garcia for the latter's comments about PRIME. However, 'The Maverick' is ready to settle the issue via mutual combat, seeing as the case has been filed in Texas.

For context, Texas and Washington are the only two states in the USA that allow two individuals to engage in a mutually agreed-upon physical confrontation.

In one of his latest social media posts. Paul suggested that he is ready to duke it out outside of the court if the boxer fancies so:

"We are certainly not going to let you come in here and damage the company for attention. By the way, the lawsuit we are filing is in Texas. So there is mutual combat law if you're feeling some type of way and want to duke it out, outside of the courtroom."

Catch Logan Paul's comments on Ryan Garcia below:

Expand Tweet