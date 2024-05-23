Bill Haney reacts to Ryan Garcia's B-sample drug test results - "Make sure you keep the sport clean"

Bill Haney recently responded to the positive B-sample drug test outcome of Ryan Garcia for his fight against Devin Haney. Garcia's triumph over Haney last month was marred by controversy following his positive tests for ostarine in two VADA doping tests conducted around the time of the bout.

The former interim WBC lightweight champion was also found to have tested positive for a metabolite of nandrolone, another banned substance associated with the 19-norandrosterone metabolite. However, subsequent tests revealed that Garcia had been cleared of traces of nandrolone in his system.

'KingRy' consistently maintained his innocence, asserting that he did not intentionally cheat. To validate his claims, he requested that his B-sample undergo testing. However, a recent report by boxing journalist Dan Rafael revealed that Garcia's B-sample confirmed the presence of ostarine, aligning with the findings of his original sample.

Expand Tweet

Following the revelation of Garcia's positive test results, the WBC super lightweight champion's father denounced 'KingRy' in an Instagram live session (via Boxing n BBQ):

"Make sure you keep the sport clean, and we’re going to make sure we bring some closure to this very, very bad thing that the Garcia team did, and it ain’t funny. We ain’t playing. What are the kids supposed to think that it’s okay to use PEDs? Come on, man. Let’s do better with this sport. Let’s take it seriously."

Check out Bill Haney's comments below:

Expand Tweet

'The Dream' submitted a formal letter to the New York State Athletic Commission earlier this month, requesting that his loss be overturned to a disqualification in light of Garcia's failed doping test.

Although the commission has not yet revealed its decision, the fight's outcome will be altered to either a no-contest or a disqualification. If a disqualification win is declared, Haney would maintain his undefeated 32-fight record in professional competition. Alternatively, a potential no-contest decision would also preserve his unbeaten streak.

Ryan Garcia responds to positive B-sample result from Devin Haney fight drug test

After his doping test results were made public last month, Ryan Garcia vehemently denied any use of performance-enhancing drugs on social media. He initially raised questions about the logic of voluntarily undergoing drug testing if he were using steroids.

Furthermore, 'KingRy' suggested a conspiracy theory, asserting that the positive test results coincided with his endorsement of former US president Donald Trump. Additionally, the 26-year-old Californian stated that the positive test results may have been attributed to his consumption of an Ashwagandha root supplement.

Following the recent revelation of positive results for his B-sample, 'KingRy' took to social media platform X and continued his ambiguous posting in a series of tweets:

"I F**KING LOVE STEROIDS."

Garcia added:

"I will swallow all Steriods."

Check out Ryan Garcia's posts below (now deleted):

Credits: @RyanGarcia on X