"I will swallow all Steriods" - Ryan Garcia reacts to his drugs test B-sample from Devin Haney fight reportedly testing positive

Ryan Garcia has recently responded to reports stating that his B-sample from the tests conducted during the Devin Haney fight has tested positive. Garcia's impressive win against Haney last month was overshadowed by controversy when he tested positive for ostarine in two VADA drug tests conducted around the time of the bout.

'KingRy' was also found to have tested positive for a metabolite of nandrolone, another banned substance associated with the 19-norandrosterone metabolite. However, subsequent results later revealed that Garcia had been cleared of a positive test for 19-norandrosterone as the tests returned negative for it.

The 25-year-old Californian has maintained his innocence, asserting that he did not knowingly cheat. To prove his innocence, he took the initial steps by requesting that his B-samples be tested as well.

According to a recent report by boxing journalist Dan Rafael, Garcia's B-sample matched his original sample in testing positive for ostarine.

After the reports surfaced, the former interim WBC champion turned to X and shared a series of posts, saying:

"I F**KING LOVE STEROIDS."

He added:

"I will swallow all Steriods."

'The Dream' had submitted a letter to the New York State Athletic Commission, formally requesting that his loss be overturned to a disqualification due to Garcia's failed doping test.

While the commission has yet to announce its verdict, the fight's outcome will be altered to either a no-contest or a disqualification. If ruled as a disqualification win, Haney would maintain his 32-fight undefeated record in professional competition. Alternatively, a potential no-contest decision would preserve his unbeaten streak.

Why didn't Ryan Garcia secure Devin Haney's WBC super lightweight title despite winning?

Ryan Garcia achieved three knockdowns against Devin Haney, leading to a victory via unanimous decision in a remarkable upset. The setback marked the first defeat of the WBC super lightweight champion's professional career.

The bout was scheduled for Haney's WBC title. However, 'KingRy' exceeded the 140-pound limit by 3.2 pounds, rendering him ineligible to compete for the belt. Both fighters had previously agreed to a penalty of $500,000 for every pound they exceeded the weight limit.

'The Dream' confirmed that Garcia adhered to the agreement, revealing that Garcia paid him a total of $1.5 million for exceeding the weight division limit.