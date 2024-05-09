What is a B-sample in drug testing? PED term explained in light of Ryan Garcia controversy

The Ryan Garcia B-sample has been requested and is scheduled to be opened and analyzed on May 22. But what is a B-sample in this context? It specifically denotes urine samples, which are categorized as A and B-samples, with A being the initial sample, and B being the second.

The B-sample in particular serves as a contingency plan, a failsafe if the initial A-sample is either contaminated or misinterpreted due to human error, leading to a false positive. In short, the B-sample is in place to confirm, beyond a reasonable doubt, the results of the A-sample.

This means that if Garcia's B-sample yields a negative result, he could be absolved of any wrongdoing, in light of his positive test for Ostarine, a banned substance. This has overshadowed his otherwise impressive performance against Devin Haney, who was a massive betting favorite ahead of their bout.

However, come fight night, 'KingRy' proved too fast and physical for his foe, knocking him down several times. While a knockout eluded him, he was convincing enough to beat Haney via majority decision. Unfortunately, that could all be for naught depending on the results of his B-sample.

If the results of his B-sample are positive, therefore matching those of his A-sample, his majority decision win over Haney will be overturned to a no-contest. Furthermore, Garcia would also be fined and handed a suspension, ultimately barring him from competition for some time now.

Ryan Garcia's drug test drew the ire of Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor was once a supporter of Ryan Garcia. However, following the boxing star's positive Ostarine test, the Irishman took to X to lambast him in a since-deleted post. Furthermore, he lumped Sean O'Malley into his rant, given the UFC bantamweight champion's past test for Ostarine.

This drew a fiery response from Garcia, who challenged McGregor to a fight. Though nothing has come of it, it marked a significant turn in dynamics between him and the Irishman. Whether McGregor will apologize for his outburst if Garcia's B-sample turns out negative is a question on the minds of many.