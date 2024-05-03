"I am actually disgusted" - Conor McGregor slams "ostarine heads" Ryan Garcia and Sean O'Malley in fiery reaction to 'KingRy's' failed PED test

Conor McGregor didn't hold back as he criticized Ryan Garcia for his recent positive test results for a banned substance, dragging Sean O'Malley into the controversy as well.

'KingRy' was found to have tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug (PED) ostarine both the day before and the day after his unexpected victory over Devin Haney last month. This revelation surfaced through a letter issued to both athletes by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

Expand Tweet

'The Notorious' recently turned to X and released a scathing tirade against Garcia for his failed doping test and strongly advocated for a lifetime ban for the polarizing boxer:

"Cheated the weight and juiced, lifetime ban, sad to see, sad to say. Sad and a bit sick. Don't come near me if I see you, Ryan Garcia. I am actually disgusted."

The former two-division UFC champion then unleashed his wrath towards 'Sugar' for his previous positive test, mocking both Garcia and O'Malley for their mutual desire for a crossover boxing match. McGregor extended an invitation to the two for a sparring session at his pub located in Dublin:

"This ostarine it reminds me of Sean O'Malley was on that as well. I don't like this; I'll bust you both up. Do you want a spar? I will set flights right now for you both for a full-on spar each. Hotel Black Forge Inn the lot. #letssparomalley and #garcia two little ostarine heads, I'll ride you both like yous are ostriches. Wtf is up."

Check out Conor McGregor's now-deleted post below:

Expand Tweet

O'Malley also tested positive for ostarine before his fight at UFC 229 in October 2018. The NSAC penalized him for six months in November due to the infraction.

Ostarine is classified as an anabolic agent, is considered a less perilous alternative to steroids, and is recognized as a prohibited drug by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The substance works by attaching to androgen receptors in the body, which promotes muscle mass growth and strength.

When Conor McGregor provided words of support to Ryan Garcia after his KO defeat against Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia's sole setback in professional boxing came in April 2023, when he was knocked out in the seventh round by Gervonta Davis.

Conor McGregor, who was present ringside, approached Garcia backstage following the fight and consoled him:

"He is 1-0 on you. You both are the two biggest names in the division. I want to see it again, I want to see it again now. And I want to see it with no rehydration clause... Mate, all the respect in the world to you. You are the future."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Expand Tweet