"They don't know the science enough" - When Sean O'Malley commented on USADA ban over ostarine intake

Sean O'Malley knows a thing or two about ostarine. After all, he tested positive for the substance in both 2018 and 2019, with the latter test likely being from a residual after-effect following his initial intake. This led to a suspension by USADA, which handled the UFC's anti-doping program at the time.

However, USADA ultimately ruled that the amount of ostarine found in O'Malley's system was consistent with accidental ingestion from a contaminated supplement, which 'Sugar' claimed as his initial defense against the positive PED tests. In 2020, O'Malley offered his take on the situation.

During an interview with MMA Fighting, he attributed his USADA ban to a lack of scientific awareness on ostarine and the quantities he had ingested.

"I think they're trying to do their best. It's something that's going to be a process to figure where the line should be drawn. I still don't think it's 100 picograms, that's what it's at right now. I think that's still such a low number, but they don't know the science enough to where it's performance enhancing and when it's a tainted supplement and it's doing anything for you."

Fortunately, O'Malley held no ill will toward USADA, which cannot be said for everyone with whom USADA clashed. Regardless, O'Malley has since returned to the sport and achieved both superstardom and championship glory, TKO'ing Aljamain Sterling to capture the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 292.

Furthermore, USADA is no longer affiliated with the UFC after an explosive split in the latter half of 2023.

Sean O'Malley isn't the only high-profile fighter to test positive for ostarine

Ryan Garcia's ostarine debacle has, yet again, linked his name to controversy. This time, it is for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, which Sean O'Malley, someone he recently challenged to a fight, has also tested positive for in the past.

In the wake of his stellar win over Devin Haney, 'KingRy' was revealed by VADA to have tested positive for the substance a day prior to the boxing match and the day after. While Ryan has come out to deny his use of ostarine, it will undoubtedly stain his win, especially given that he had also missed weight for the bout.