Amir Aliakbari ‘physically and spiritually’ prepared for another war against Anatoly Malykhin

Iranian heavyweight sensation Amir Aliakbari is riding a huge wave of confidence now, after scoring his third straight victory in ONE Championship last week.

Aliakbari made quick work of Canadian heavyweight Dustin Joynson at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video, finishing his opponent via submission due to ground strikes in the very first round.

After Aliakbari trapped Joynson in a crucifix mount and began to deliver massive hammer fists and elbows, it was the beginning of the end for the Canadian, and Joynson had no choice but to tap.

Following the emphatic stoppage victory, Aliakbari reiterated his call to face off against reigning ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion, Anatoly Malykhin, in a rematch.

He told South China Morning Post in a post-fight interview:

“I'm ready physically and spiritually. I'm all ready to fight and I think I'm impatiently waiting for that fight and this must happen as soon as possible.”

Aliakbari has now won three straight since losing his first two in ONE Championship, with two of them via TKO.

However, Malykhin has been on an absolute tear of his own, and is now 13-0 as a professional, all finishes. Most recently, the Russian stalwart successfully unified the ONE heavyweight throne by delivering a savage beatdown of former king Arjan ‘Singh’ Bhullar last month at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Nevertheless, a rematch between Aliakbari and Malykhin seems promising, given their forms as of late.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 12 via replay on Amazon Prime Video.