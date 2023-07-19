Amir Aliakbari studied Dustin Joynson extensively before his KO win: “I knew about his weak points”

Iranian heavyweight fighter Amir Aliakbari studied his opponent in his most recent fight carefully and it paid huge dividends.

The 35-year-old mixed martial artist sent Canadian tank Dustin Joynson to a first-round submission defeat (punches) in their featured heavyweight clash at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok.

At the post-fight interview session following his impressive victory, Amir Aliakbari said he had Dustin Joynson read entering the contest and knew exactly what he needed to do.

The AAA Team affiliate said:

“We did an analysis of his performance, and I knew about his weak points, and I knew how I could knock him out and this was what I did. So based on the information and the data collected during the analysis and the work that we did, the result came to this.”

Check out the interview below:

Against Dustin Joynson at ONE Fight Night 12, Amir Aliakbari started like a house on fire, immediately uncorking a sharp left hook and right overhand combo that rocked his opponent. The 37-year-old Canadian tried to recover only to find himself on the receiving end of continuous pounding.

The two then found themselves on the ropes from which Amir Aliakbari took down Dustin Joynson. The wrestling dynamo then secured a crucifix position before unleashing a barrage of elbows and punches which eventually forced his opponent to tap out at the 1:48 mark of the opening round.

It was the third straight victory by Amir Aliakbari in the last 11 months, highlighting further his claim for a shot at the world title currently held by double ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

Interestingly, immediately after securing the win, Aliakbari had a brief staredown with Malykhin inside the ring at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, whetting the appetite of fight fans of what could go down in the near future.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.