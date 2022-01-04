Amir Khan plans to show improved skill set, targets return to the Circle this year

It has been almost a year since one of Singapore’s top MMA fighters, Amir Khan, last competed in the Circle.

The Evolve MMA product has endured a rough couple of years. First, he had to deal with the passing of his dad. Amir Khan was then forced to undergo surgery following a serious injury.

Amir Khan hopes to put all that behind him as he focuses on his return to the ONE Championship fold.

In his latest Instagram post, the 27-year-old fighter detailed some of his greatest struggles over the past year and how he hopes to show his improvements in what will be his ninth year as a professional MMA fighter.

Amir Khan posted the following alongside a couple of pictures of him suited up in a gray tuxedo:

“I truly believe that everything in life happens for a reason. In the last two years, a few unfortunate events happened to me. Firstly the start of the pandemic, my dad passing away and lastly suffering a serious injury that required me to go for surgery which cause many questions on where I’m at in my career.

“As much pain I personally went through, I do not wish it to go it any other way because super tough times is what makes you unbreakable. I either crumble or I RISE. I choose to RISE, for the most of 2021 I’ve decided to focus on what’s truly important to me and that’s Mixed Martial arts [MMA]. I know now mentally, physically and spiritually I’m in sync.

“With 2022 beginning, I can’t freaking wait to show everyone how I grew by expressing myself in the @onechampionship cage!”

Amir Khan lost to South Korea’s Dae Sung Park via split decision in his last fight. The lightweight star put in a valiant performance to battle Dae for three rounds despite having to deal with the passing of his father just days before the fight.

When Amir Khan competes, knockouts are almost guaranteed

Before former ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee took over the record for the most knockouts in the promotion (10), Amir Khan was the fighter who owned the most KOs in ONE (9).

A couple of battles inside and outside the Circle saw his game time reduced. During that same period, Lee earned two TKO wins over Iuri Lapicus and Timofey Nastyukhin to go one ahead of his Singaporean rival.

With Amir Khan firmly believing that he is back to his best, expect him to improve his 85 percent finishing rate while raking up more knockouts in ONE.

Amir Khan has put in tremendous work to improve his wrestling and razilian jiu-jitsu skills over the years. However, he has often stuck to his main field of expertise - Muay Thai - to produce some of his greatest career moments against oppositions like Bashir Ahmad, Jaroslav Jartim, Sung Jong Lee and Rahul Raju.

