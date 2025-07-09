"An absolute animal" - George Jarvis says six-foot-four Nabil Anane is a freak of nature

George Jarvis has offered the highest of praise for newly crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane, describing the towering warrior as a once-in-a-generation talent whose abilities transcend his physical advantages.

The British warrior expressed genuine awe at the Thai-Algerian's complete skill set and natural abilities that have made him near unstoppable in ONE Championship, during a recent exchange with the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

"Yeah, you know, let's all be honest. You know, Nabil is an absolute animal. For not only the age but just the size of him," the Lumpini Crawley athlete shared.

"And you know, it's not even the size of him - he could be a 5'10" fighter and he'll still be an animal. You know, a lot of people put it down to size, but the skill set and the strength and even the power that's coming through now - you know, he is an absolute animal."

Watch his full interview with SCMP here:

George Jarvis clearly has a good eye for understanding what separates good fighters from great ones.

Anane rides a seven-fight winning streak in the world's largest martial arts organization, highlighted by two outstanding performances this year alone.

At ONE 170 in January, the Team Mehdi Zatout star finished Nico Carrillo in the very first round of their interim bantamweight Muay Thai title fixture.

Just three months later, at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena, the 21-year-old secured redemption against Superlek Kiatmoo9 and brought an end to the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion's lengthy winning streak.

George Jarvis ready for the storm that Regian Eersel brings

George Jarvis hopes to take a page out of Anane's book as he seeks to secure world title glory in the promotion next month.

'G-Unit' squares off against defending king Regian Eersel for his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 34 on August 1.

"We're closing all the gaps that he could catch me out on, and we're fully prepared. You know, we're fully ready. It's going to be a great fight. I know it's going to be a great fight and I'm buzzing," he shared in the same interview.

A win over Eersel will give the former WBC Muay Thai world champion the most special victory of his career.

