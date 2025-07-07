"I know it's going to be a great fight" - George Jarvis ready for the storm that Regian Eersel brings

The English striker George Jarvis believes his meticulous preparation has addressed every potential weakness that Regian Eersel might explore when they clash for gold at ONE Fight Night 34.

Inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 1, 'G-Unit' attempts to become only the second British champion in ONE Championship when he collides against the Surinamese sporting legend for his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.

In his preparation, the British striker is making sure not to leave any stone unturned ahead of fight night. Jarvis is feeling confident as hell to stop the divisional king's world-class arsenal next month. While speaking to the South China Morning Post (SCMP) ahead of their highly anticipated championship showdown, George Jarvis said:

"We're closing all the gaps that he could catch me out on, and we're fully prepared. You know, we're fully ready."

Despite his meticulous preparation, the English striker maintains realistic expectations about the challenge awaiting him against such an accomplished champion. Revealing his genuine excitement for the opportunity to test himself against kickboxing's elite while acknowledging the competitive battle that lies ahead, he concluded:

"But it's going to be a great fight. I know it's going to be a great fight and I'm buzzing, as I say."

Jarvis is on an active four-fight winning streak heading into his first shot at 26 pounds of gold.

The former WMC Muay Thai world champion boasts triumphs over Mustafa Al Tekreeti, Ricardo Bravo, Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong, and Mouhcine Chafi.

ONE Fight Night 34 will stream live in U.S. primetime on August 1 for free to all active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch his full interview with SCMP below:

George Jarvis says crack at Regian Eersel was something he knew he'd 'eventually achieve'

In the same interview with SCMP, George Jarvis talked about how he was always destined to face off against Eersel.

"Since the day I made my debut on ONE Championship, it was always something I knew I'd eventually achieve."

He further added:

"Whether, you know, I always said it doesn't matter if it's this year, next year, five years - I knew it was always the day that was going to come, it was only a matter of time and obviously a matter of getting the opportunity."

Despite his excitement, George Jarvis will have it anything but easy on fight night.

Eersel, who fights out of Sityodtong Amsterdam, has emerged victorious in all but one of his appearances under the ONE spotlight. His 12-1 run includes three highlight-reel wins over Dmitry Menshikov, Sinsamut Klinmee, and Anthony Njokuani.

Apart from owning the lightweight Muay Thai crown, 'The Immortal' has also acquired the promotion's lightweight kickboxing world title in the past.

