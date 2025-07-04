“It might happen” - George Jarvis not ruling out showdown with fellow Brit Liam Nolan

British Muay Thai star George Jarvis is not ruling out a showdown with fellow English fighter Liam Nolan notwithstanding the latter's current struggles in ONE Championship.

'G-Unit' spoke about it in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, sharing that he feels for Nolan and the rough patch he is in, but he remains hopeful that they still get to touch gloves at some point in the future, especially in an event in the United Kingdom.

The 24-year-old Crawley, England native said:

"I am a little bit gutted that he's gone a bit downhill now because obviously like you say, the UK fans have always wanted to see that fight. If ONE Championship ever came to the UK, it was one of them fights that would have been amazing to be involved in.

"Who knows, it might not happen, it might happen, you know. He might come back and get a few good wins, and it could happen down the line. You know, he's still young."

Watch the full interview below:

Nolan, 28, has lost three of his last five matches, including the last two. The development has reportedly left him to consider retirement at one point. He fought in May but was knocked out in the first round by Abolfazl Alipourandi of Iran.

George Jarvis, for his part, has been on a steady ascent since dropping his debut ONE Championship match in September 2023. He has won four straight matches, the most recent over Moroccan-Spanish fighter Mouhcine Chafi by decision in April.

The streak has earned him a shot at the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title against reigning divisional king Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 34 on Aug. 1.

It will be the headlining contest of the event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

George Jarvis warns he has yet to reach his prime

For the significant gains he has achieved in his professional career, George Jarvis said that he has yet to reach his prime fighting form and that rivals in his division should take note.

He shared it in the same interview with the South China Morning Post, highlighting how his game is still evolving, and the best is yet to come from him.

The Lumpini Crawley standout said:

"I still don't believe I'm in my prime if I'm completely honest. You know, I'm getting better every fight."

George Jarvis looks to further showcase his evolving game in a grand way in his next match, when he vies for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.

