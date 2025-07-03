George Jarvis believes there’s ‘no need’ for Jonathan Haggerty to return to flyweight: “He’s a bit older now”

British lightweight standout George Jarvis doesn't believe compatriot Jonathan Haggerty should consider dropping back down to flyweight, citing the ONE world champion's physical maturation and existing accomplishments in bantamweight.

Ad

The 24-year-old former WBC Muay Thai world champion offered his perspective on whether 'The General' should pursue additional flyweight conquests or remain focused on his current dominance at bantamweight, where he holds the division's kickboxing world title.

Ad

Trending

"You know, there's no need for Jonathan to go down to flyweight," George Jarvis told the South China Morning Post. "You know, he's done that before, he's already beaten people at that weight, and he's a big boy now."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Haggerty, indeed, has conquered several big names at flyweight.

Though there's that eagerness to run it back in a trilogy with Rodtang, Jarvis's observation about his compatriot's physical development adds another layer to the argument against the hassle of him trying to meet the flyweight limit of 135 pounds again.

Ad

"He's put on a bit of muscle - I won't say fat, he'll probably start on me - but yeah, you know what I mean, he's grown up, he's matured, he's a bit older now," he explained with characteristic humor while making a serious point about how fighters naturally grow as they get older.

Ad

Under the ONE Championship banner at bantamweight, 'The General' has won all but one of his fights. He's registered victories over Nong-O Hama, Fabricio Andrade, Felipe Lobo, and most recently, Wei Rui.

Watch George Jarvis' full interview with the South China Morning Post here:

Ad

George Jarvis gears up for a career-defining moment

On his end, George Jarvis has plans to dominate the lightweight Muay Thai division. And he could take a step in the right direction when he returns to the Circle on August 1.

'G-Unit' challenges Regian Eersel in the main event of ONE Fight Night 34 in an attempt to be only the second athlete from the United Kingdom to taste world title glory in ONE Championship.

Ad

The young star has plenty of momentum on his side, and he's ready to become only the second fighter after Alexis Nicolas to send the Surinamese warrior packing.

It won't come easily, but he seems confident of his chances at creating history come fight night inside the Mecca of Muay Thai next month.

North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 34 card live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, August 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.