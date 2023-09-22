"An absolute animal, a machine" - When Conor McGregor named the only person he was scared to fight

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor has fought the best of the best in the premier promotion. As per the UFC CEO Dana White, one of 'The Notorious's' defining traits is his willingness and courage to step into the cage with anyone.

However, as it seems, even the great Irish man is afraid to share the ring with a certain someone. Well, sort of. During a promotional segment for the UFC, the Dubliner picked himself as the only man who scares him. Speaking about his intimidating aura, McGregor said:

"It's the McGregor show, let's be honest... Sometimes, I look into the mirror and get a little frights as well looking at myself because I'm an absolute animal, a machine. So I probably wouldn't want to fight me either."

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest draw in MMA, and McGregor fight cards crowd most of UFC's top-selling pay-per-views.

The Dubliner has been sidelined for the better part of two years owing to a leg injury he incurred during his highly anticipated trilogy fight with former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

However, the 35-year-old has since recovered and is expected to return to active competition in a fight against former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler in late 2023 or early 2024.

Conor McGregor signals trilogy fight against Nate Diaz

With Conor McGregor's UFC return on the horizon, fans might be wondering whether they'll be treated with the highly anticipated trilogy bout between 'The Notorious' and fan favorite Nate Diaz soon. As per the duo's recent back and forth on Twitter, we very well might.

In a recent tweet, the Irish man reignited his feud with the Stockton native, insinuating that their second meeting was a washout in favor of McGregor:

"Was round 1, where I dropped Nate once, and round 2, where I dropped Nate twice, scored 10-8s? They should have been, it was a cake walk on points."

Diaz was quick to respond, reminding McGregor that he was gifted a rematch even after getting decisively defeated in their first meeting, a courtesy Diaz was not shown after the rematch.

Responding to the 38-year-old's accusatory response, 'The Notorious' seemingly agreed to a trilogy fight with Diaz, saying:

"You’ll get your rematch, lad."

