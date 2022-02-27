"An absolute BEAST" - Kamaru Usman, Daniel Cormier, Henry Cejudo and others react to Islam Makhachev's dominating win over Bobby Green

Islam Makhachev closed as the -800 prohibitive favorite against late replacement Bobby Green. Although MMA is an unpredictable sport, the Las Vegas oddsmakers were on the money on that betting line.

Makhachev made short work of Green in the main event of UFC Fight Night 202 at the UFC Apex. To nobody's surprise, the Russian contender utilized his superior wrestling to take Green down and finish the fight on the ground.

Green, no doubt, was aware of his opponent's strategy heading into the fight. However, the veteran fan-favorite was unable to stop Makhachev from asserting his game plan early on. Makhachev secured the full-mount position and rained down shots on Green, ending the fight at the 3:23 mark of the opening round.

The outcome of the fight didn't come as a shock to anybody. Still, MMA Twitter chimed in on their thoughts after Makhachev's display of dominance.

MMA fighters react to Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

Daniel Cormier has long proclaimed Makhachev as the rightful No.1 contender in the lightweight division. After snagging a 10th win in a row, 'DC' believes Makhachev should definitely be next in line for a title shot.

UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman congratulated Makhachev on a job well done. Henry Cejudo, meanwhile, referred to the Dagestani as an "absolute beast" before explaining why wrestling is the most important component of MMA.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo Islam is an absolute BEAST. Him vs Gaethje-Oliveira winner will be insane! @TeamKhabib is a pretty damn good coach too! #UFCVegas49 Islam is an absolute BEAST. Him vs Gaethje-Oliveira winner will be insane! @TeamKhabib is a pretty damn good coach too! #UFCVegas49

Derek Brunson provided a concise summary of the fight. Jamahal Hill, Dan Ige and Jimi Manuwa, on the other hand, heaped praise on Makhachev for his performance.

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson Summary : Good effort by Bobby, Islam ain’t no joke !!! Summary : Good effort by Bobby, Islam ain’t no joke !!!

Dan “50k” Ige @Dynamitedan808 Islam is the best guy I ever rolled with and that’s including Adcc and Bjj world champions Islam is the best guy I ever rolled with and that’s including Adcc and Bjj world champions

JIMI MANUWA @POSTERBOYJM 🏾 🏾 🏾 #UFCVegas49 Like a hot knife through butter ! That kid is something else Like a hot knife through butter ! That kid is something else 👏🏾 👏🏾👏🏾 #UFCVegas49

Tatiana Suarez provided her analysis on the fight. Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad gave credit to Khabib Nurmagomedov – Makhachev's coach and former longtime training partner – as well as to 'King' Bobby for taking the short-notice fight.

Tatiana Suarez @tatianaufc Huge mistake going for a guillotine instead of sticking to the takedown defense. #ufcvegas49 Huge mistake going for a guillotine instead of sticking to the takedown defense. #ufcvegas49

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 @TeamKhabib The battle for coach of the year continues The battle for coach of the year continues 😂 @TeamKhabib https://t.co/BjSTRtqrbU

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Respect to Bobby for taking the fight Islam is a monster he’s next for the title Respect to Bobby for taking the fight Islam is a monster he’s next for the title

However, not everyone is convinced Makhachev deserves to fight for the title right away. Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling said he's still interested to see how Makhachev would fare against Beneil Dariush.

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA It’s weird to say that I still want to see Islam fight Dariush. 10 fights in a row is hard deny but damn man, I just wanna see Islam fight Top 5 before a title shot. Am I wrong for being so heavy in the merit system? He is the truth I just want to see top level vs top level first It’s weird to say that I still want to see Islam fight Dariush. 10 fights in a row is hard deny but damn man, I just wanna see Islam fight Top 5 before a title shot. Am I wrong for being so heavy in the merit system? He is the truth I just want to see top level vs top level first

MMA journalists react to Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

UFC lead play-by-play commentator Jon Anik is convinced Makhachev has secured himself a title shot. Anik is of the opinion that a 10th straight win – regardless of who it was against – is enough to warrant a championship opportunity.

Jon Anik @Jon_Anik Can’t make more of a statement than that. 10 wins in a row @ 155 lbs. in the UFC. Title shot secured. #Makhachev (emphasis on 2nd syllable) Can’t make more of a statement than that. 10 wins in a row @ 155 lbs. in the UFC. Title shot secured. 🔒 #Makhachev (emphasis on 2nd syllable)

On the flipside, Aaron Bronsteter said he still wishes Makhachev had fought Dariush instead. However, he pointed out that none of it was the Russian's fault.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter I do wish that Makhachev vs. Dariush could have happened because it would be nice to see how Makhachev did against a top-ranked lightweight before he gets a title shot.



Not his fault in the least, of course. I do wish that Makhachev vs. Dariush could have happened because it would be nice to see how Makhachev did against a top-ranked lightweight before he gets a title shot.Not his fault in the least, of course.

MMA reporters Ariel Helwani, Kevin Iole, Marc Raimondi, and Mike Heck enjoyed Makhachev's handiwork. They all expressed their admiration for the 30-year-old's efforts.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Islam wins via first-round TKO. Brutal stuff. What a beast. Islam wins via first-round TKO. Brutal stuff. What a beast.

Kevin Iole @KevinI Ground and pound by Islam and referee Herb Dean stops it. Bobby seems upset, but it's a first-round TKO for Makhachev Ground and pound by Islam and referee Herb Dean stops it. Bobby seems upset, but it's a first-round TKO for Makhachev

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Makhachev stops Green with ground and pound in the first. Monster. #UFCVegas49 Makhachev stops Green with ground and pound in the first. Monster. #UFCVegas49

Mike Heck @MikeHeck_JR Sheesh, that was a mauling by Islam Makhachev. Sheesh, that was a mauling by Islam Makhachev.

