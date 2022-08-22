"An all-time great bit of sports commentary" - Fans hail Jon Anik for 'not the cloth from which he is cut' line split-second before Leon Edwards' iconic KO of Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman's head kick knockout loss against Leon Edwards was a moment to behold. The knockout will go down in the annals of UFC history for its momentous significance and the sheer beauty of its execution.
Sports commentary plays an important role in capturing such moments in history. On the night of UFC 278, Jon Anik did exactly that with a prophetic call moments before Edwards' unprecedented win.
Joe Rogan stated that 'Rocky' may have resigned to a decision loss in the championship fight, while Daniel Cormier maintained that it was a moral victory for the welterweight contender. As Anik's co-commentators Rogan and 'DC' wrote Edwards' valiant effort off, Anik praised the Brit's character.
He defended Leon Edwards beautifully just a split second before erupting in reaction to the headkick that left the champion out cold:
"But that is not the cloth from which he is cut, but that is a dejected- OOOOOOHHHH NO WAY! AND NEW! UNDISPUTED WELTERWEIGHT CHAMP! THE BELT IS HEADED TO THE UK! LEON 'ROCKY' EDWARDS, YOUR NEW WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPION!"
Relive the iconic bit of commentary as uploaded by BT Sport on Twitter:
Fans praised Anik's incredible line of commentary on Twitter. One fan hailed the phrase as one for the history books:
"Jon Anik shutting down the idea Leon Edwards was content to lose a decision with “that is not the cloth from which he is cut” a split second before he knocked out Kamaru Usman deserves to be remembered as an all-time great bit of sports commentary."
Fans gushed over Jon Anik being the voice of reason on chaotic broadcasts and thanked him for immortalizing the moment:
Jon Anik himself acknowledged the line and thanked fans for their outpouring of appreciation:
Leon Edwards marked his win against Kamaru Usman with an emotional speech
Against all odds, 'Rocky' pulled off the unthinkable against one of the most dominant champions in UFC history. His joy knew no bounds, and he let it all out in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan:
"Can't put it into words, Joe. They all doubted me, said I couldn't do it. They all said I couldn't do it! Look at me now! Pound for pound! Headshot! Dead."
He brought up his struggles and recognized how this one victory could change the trajectory of his life forever. His elation and emotion was a clear reflection of the sacrifices he made to get to this point and represent his country proudly. Edwards became the first British UFC champion since Michael Bisping.
He said:
"I'm from the trenches. I'm built like this. That's it. We're from the trenches. I've been down my whole life. Look at me now. Look at me now."
Watch Leon Edwards' passionate interview after his iconic win against Kamaru Usman: