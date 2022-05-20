An elbow in the jaw and he's sleeping - Amir Naseri on Rodtang

Amir Naseri is about to take on Savvas Michael in the quarter-finals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. And despite being forced to sit out for two years due to the pandemic, the Malaysian-Iranian still believes that he's on a different level to the rest of the competition.

The tournament bracket is stacked.

Not only is current champion Rodtang involved, but also No. 2-ranked Superlek as well as former champion Jonathan Haggerty. Each competitor has won world titles and Naseri himself won the prestigious Omnoi Stadium title in 2019.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, 'Papi' was asked about his Grand Prix rivals and was clear about what he thinks would happen if he went toe-to-toe with Rodtang.

"A lot of people back off when they fight him because he's got power in his hands. When they hit him in the face he just shakes his head and does all that but if you hit him with an elbow in the jaw I don't think he would be moving. He will be face down on the mat sleeping."

Amir Naseri qualified his statement by describing the Thai as the toughest challenge and emphasizing that all the fighters involved in the tournament are 'quality.' But the Kuala Lumpur-based fighter comes into the competition with a point to prove after both Rodtang and Haggerty picked Savvas Michael to win against the Tiger Muay Thai star.

Amir Naseri says Haggerty is "not that tough"

Haggerty may have lost the flyweight belt to Rodtang in 2020, but the Brit has since discovered some of the best form of his career and has racked up three consecutive victories. 'The General' outclassed Mongkolpetch in February to grab the No. 1-ranking in the division. Despite Haggerty's reputation as one of the favorites, Amir Naseri believes he would overcome him if they fought.

"He's got good technique and good fight IQ. But he's just not that tough man. I feel like I could walk through him. Just batter him. I've fought much tougher guys. He's not tough enough," explained the debutant.

Savvas is 1-2 inside the ONE Circle, but as the WBC Muay Thai World Lightweight champion, the Cypriot will be a massive test. If the newcomer can take him out, he will be matched with either Rodtang or Jacob Smith in the semi-final. And with the champion fancied to come through against the Englishman, Amir Naseri could soon have a chance to back up his words against 'Iron Man.'

