"An epidemic being ignored" - Conor McGregor reacts to investigation into human trafficking at Rosslare, Ireland

UFC star Conor McGregor reacted to grave news of potential human trafficking in his home country of Ireland.

A human trafficking investigation has been reportedly launched by the Gardai or the Irish police force after 14 people were discovered inside a refrigerated container on a trailer at Rosslare Europort in County Wexford, Ireland. The 14 people consisted of nine men, three women, and two girls, and are all deemed to be in good health after preliminary medical examinations.

McGregor expressed his gratitude for the safety of the 14 rescued people while calling for more action to prevent any such occurrences in the future. He wrote on X:

"An epidemic being ignored. We need action. Thank God these people were rescued in time [hands folded emoji]"

The post continues with the growing trend of McGregor showing a marked interest in Irish politics and social issues following the 2023 Dublin riots. 'The Notorious' has been encouraged by many fans and other popular figures such as Elon Musk to run for the presidency.

Chael Sonnen weighs in on winning approach for Conor McGregor against Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor announced that he will make his much-awaited return to action this year against former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler.

The two were slated to fight last year in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter, but the matchup did not materialize. However, McGregor's surprise announcement was supplemented by him calling out Chandler to a fight at middleweight.

Former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen weighed in on the only way he sees McGregor beating Chandler. He said in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel:

"Conor has one way to beat Michael Chandler, of which is not gonna matter in the first round. Turns out Conor's really good at knocking people out in the first round, but that is his only chance. If this sees the second round, think of DraftKings or something, you got totally different odds. If this sees the third round, we don't even have a conversation, for sure Chandler wins. Chandler could lose all ten minutes to get to the third round, but if the third round begins, Chandler wins the fight."

Sonnen warned McGregor from allowing the fight to cross into the third round where Chandler's resilience will set him up for victory.

