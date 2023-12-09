“An exceptional troll” – Chael Sonnen questions Floyd Mayweather’s claim of renting a mall at midnight and spending $15M on Christmas gifts

Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather's nickname is 'Money' and he has never failed to make a grand show about the wealth he accumulated in his professional career spanning over 21 years.

In one of his latest videos, Mayweather addressed fans from what seems like an empty mall or store at midnight. He boasts about having the entire store to himself despite it being the Christmas holiday season, a peak time for customer spending and shopping.

Mayweather also showed off multiple wads of cash that he was carrying and intended to spend. He explained it as one of the perks of being a very important person.

'Money' said:

“I can’t speak for nobody else. Only can speak for myself. When you V, V, V, VIP [very important person], you shop how you want to shop. Check it out. Store is closed. It’s Christmas time. I shop just like Santa Claus, by myself.”

However, former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen saw right through the guise and called him out on faking the video. Sonnen stated that Mayweather's whispering exposed his claims and wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"This is great. Floyd is whispering into the camera, so he doesn’t alert workers and fellow shoppers around him as he pretends he rented the mall out. Truly, an exceptional troll."

Fans react to Floyd Mayweather's video and Chael Sonnen's comments

Fans on X were certainly not awed by Floyd Mayweather's show of wealth or his attempts at it, as they reacted to Chael Sonnen's comments.

Some fans offered a sincere take on Floyd Mayweather's actions, even recounting Mike Tyson's opinion of him.

"I dunno why he still does this stuff. Maybe he gets a modest dopamine boost from the posting or all the attention still… but it’s hard to envy a man that doesn’t seem to be able to find peace even after building an empire. Life has to be about more than showing off wealth."

"What was it Mike tyson said about mayweather, a real champion walks among the people, and a coward hides from the people, mayweather is a scared little man, tyson said it not me, lol but that popped in my head when I saw this"

"If I had as much money as Floyd I don’t think I would spend my entire life seeking validation from others. At least I hope not"

Other fans had hilarious reactions.

"Chael would make the mall bring him 3 of each item on a semi so he could shop from the comfort of his bad guy inc den."

"Seems pretty lonely…."

"He don’t own a debit card? Lol"

