“An extraordinary athlete” - Chatri Sityodtong amazed by the impressive strides Kade Ruotolo made in his budding MMA career

To say that ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was impressed by Kade Ruotolo's latest performance is an understatement.

Ad

To be fair, the reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion has been on an absolute tear in mixed martial arts competition. But his latest victory has shown just how impressive Kade Ruotolo has actually been in the all-encompassing sport.

Ruotolo handed previously unbeaten Nicolas Vigna his first loss ever via a first-round finish via arm triangle choke. But the manner in which Ruotolo did it, with all-out aggression and a relentless attack, was truly mesmerizing.

Ad

Trending

Speaking at the ONE 171: Qatar official post-event press conference, Sityodtong shared his thoughts on Ruotolo.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

He told the media:

"Yeah. I mean, Kade. I think he's 3-0 now, but he looked like he's 12 -0 with his skill. I think, obviously he's an extraordinary athlete, an extraordinary world champion in grappling. But I've been very surprised at his development."

ONE 171: Qatar was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar last Thursday, Feb. 20. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com or on the official YouTube channel.

Ad

Kade Ruotolo on potential fight against fellow rising star Adrian Lee: "I think that’s a super interesting matchup"

It will only get harder for Kade Ruotolo from here on out.

After his third submission win at ONE 171: Qatar last week, Ruotolo will likely face a much tougher opponent in his next fight in MMA.

Ad

And he believes a showdown with fellow phenom Adrian Lee could be an enticing proposition.

He told Bangkok Post in a recent interview:

"Absolutely. I think that’s a super interesting matchup. I think obviously we’re the same weight, two up-and-comers, so I think that’s one that a lot of people are going to want to see."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Kade Ruotolo's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.