“An important win for me” - Sitthichai calls Masaaki Noiri an ‘extraordinary fighter’ after shocking victory

Thai kickboxing icon 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong turned in a vintage performance against former K-1 world champion Masaaki Noiri of Japan, but the 32-year-old veteran is quick to give his conquered foe props.

A lot of hype surrounded Noiri's ONE Championship debut, and although the Japanese fighter delivered, it wasn't enough to beat Sitthichai when the two met at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video last weekend.

'Killer Kid' turned in an epic showing, and was a step ahead of Noiri throughout the duration of their three-round contest at the Impact Arena in Bangkok last June 8th.

In the end, Sitthichai took home the victory by unanimous decision. It was a result not many outside of his camp foresaw, especially given how heavily promoted Noiri was in the lead up.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Sitthichai says he was relieved for his win over Noiri, and then showered some praise onto his former adversary.

'Killer Kid' stated:

"It felt like such a big relief winning this fight. Of course, I'm very happy. Masaaki is an extraordinary fighter, he's very strong. And he's come here with the determination to win. So beating Noiri was an important win for me, it's taken a lot of pressure off me."

Masaaki Noiri apologizes to fans for lackluster performance against Sitthichai: "I feel apologetic and frustrated that I could not meet your expectations"

If there's anyone who is most disappointed in Masaaki Noiri's performance against Sitthichai in his ONE Championship debut, it's the Japanese fighter himself.

Noiri feels he didn't quite live up to his potential his first time in the Circle, and he vows to put in a better effort the next time around.

The veteran fighter wrote on Instagram:

"Reflecting on my fight against Sitthichai on June 8th. Thank you all for your tremendous support. I feel apologetic and frustrated that I could not meet your expectations."

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on-demand via Amazon Prime Video.