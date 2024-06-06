Masaaki Noiri looking to make a statement with quick knockout of Sitthichai

Japanese kickboxing standout and former K-1 world champion Masaaki Noiri wants to leave a lasting impression in his ONE Championship debut by taking out a hometown favorite and icon of the sport. Noiri believes the opportunity to score a quick and exciting stoppage over 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong this weekend will boost his stock in the world's largest martial arts organization tremendously.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, the Japanese superstar spoke about finishing Sitthichai and making a statement.

The 31-year-old said:

"Objectively, it comes down to how much he can close the distance on me. But my theme is that since Grigorian KO'd Sitthichai in the third round, if I can get the KO quicker than that, many people will recognize my strength. That's the clear way to make a statement."

Masaaki Noiri is set to lock horns with 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs Friday, June 7, on U.S. primetime.

Masaaki Noiri is pressure-free heading into ONE Championship debut: "I have nothing to lose"

Japanese kickboxing icon Masaaki Noiri is set to make his debut on the global stage of ONE Championship, and the 31-year-old says he feels absolutely no pressure ahead of his showdown with Thai star 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Noiri told ONE:

“It’s my ONE debut so I have nothing to lose. I’ve always had the challenger’s mindset, but this time I’m the real, legitimate challenger. The fans’ expectation and pressure will only fuel me.”