“I wanted to challenge myself on this stage” - Masaaki Noiri excited to take on the best in ONE Championship

Japanese kickboxing superstar and former K-1 world champion Masaaki Noiri has made it big in his home country for many years. But now the 31-year-old is taking his career to the next level and opening himself up to many new challenges in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Noiri made headlines earlier this year when he joined ONE Championship, and now, he's ready to make his promotional debut this weekend.

In a recent interview detailing his decision to join ONE, Noiri explained what competing among the very best in the world means to him.

He said:

“ONE really has gathered the world’s top fighters from across the different promotions, which is why I wanted to challenge myself on this stage. I have the confidence to win here, which is why I came to challenge them."

Masaaki Noiri is set to face no.3-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong of Thailand at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

Masaaki Noiri feels no pressure ahead of ONE debut: "I have nothing to lose"

Competing on the biggest martial arts platform in the world may be daunting to some, but not for Masaaki Noiri. He is set to make his ONE Championship debut this weekend at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video, and he's excited to perform to the best of his abilities.

He said:

"It's my ONE debut so I have nothing to lose. I've always had the challenger's mindset, but this time, I'm the real, legitimate challenger. The fans' expectation and pressure will only fuel me."