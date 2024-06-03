FREE FULL FIGHT: Multi-time champ Sitthichai's clinical masterpiece against Filipino-American star Eddie Abasolo

ONE Championship deserves a ton of credit for giving Muay Thai and kickboxing stars a global platform to shine on the global stage. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong has certainly shined.

'Killer Kid' currently holds a five-win resume in the world's largest martial arts promotion and constantly proves why he's one of his generation's best strikers.

At ONE Friday Fights 22 last June 2023, Sitthichai faced Eddie Abasolo in a featherweight Muay Thai clash.

'Silky Smooth' had moments of brilliance in the bout as he looked to lean on his ability to land his kicks while Sitthichai sought to negate that advantage by getting into Abasolo's airspace.

As the fight wore on, Abasolo was able to make Sitthichai pay for his aggression with his elbow strikes, but Sitthichai's seemingly unending gas tank allowed him to outwork the 37-year-old Filipino-American.

After three rounds of intense fighting, the decorated Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp product was able to hang on for a unanimous decision victory.

Sitthichai to welcome Japanese kickboxing megastar at ONE 167

The No. 3-ranked featherweight kickboxing star is planning to give fans another masterful performance inside the circle as he welcomes Masaaki Noiri to the promotion at ONE 167 on Friday, June 7.

Noiri has quite the combat sports resume with two K-1 championships to his name, plus the distinction of being the 2021 K-1 Fighter of the Year. He is raring to add the 26th knockout of his career at the expense of Sitthichai.

However, Sitthichai knows that he will have the hometown advantage against Noiri as ONE 167 takes place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.