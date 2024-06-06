Masaaki Noiri believes worthy opponent Sitthichai still "one of the world’s top fighters"

Japanese kickboxing standout and former K-1 world champion Masaaki Noiri is all set to make his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut this weekend. He believes he drew just the right opponent for his first fight in the circle.

Noiri is scheduled to face No. 3-ranked ONE featherweight kickboxing contender 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, and the 31-year-old Japanese star says his upcoming opponent is still one of the best in the world.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Noiri talked about Sitthichai and where the Thai is at in his career.

Trending

The former K-1 king said:

"He may not be at the peak level he was before. He got KO'd against Grigorian, but over the course of his career, he's still a fighter with more wins and a very strong fighter. For me, he's the strongest opponent I've faced so far, and still one of the world's top fighters."

Masaaki Noiri is set to lock horns with 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs Friday, June 7, on U.S. primetime.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event, as it happens.

Masaaki Noiri believes he can mix it up with the world's best in ONE Championship: "I came to challenge them"

Japanese kickboxing star Masaaki Noiri joins the world's largest martial arts organization, which has the best striking talent across the globe in their ranks.

Noiri believes he has what it takes to beat them all. He told ONE Championship:

"ONE really has gathered the world’s top fighters from across the different promotions, which is why I wanted to challenge myself on this stage. I have the confidence to win here, which is why I came to challenge them."