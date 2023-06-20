Chatri Sityodtong says best strikers in the world are clamoring for a spot on ONE’s roster

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong says fighters from all over the world are chomping at the bit to sign with the promotion.

ONE delivered another spectacular night of fights at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium earlier this month as the promotion presented ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video. The event was capped off by Regian Eersel’s 46-second knockout of Russian newcomer Dmitry Menshikov.

Of course, the undisputed highlight of the night came ahead of the main event when former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn scored a stunning second-round head kick KO against Turkish standout Tayfun Ozcan.

Speaking at the ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight press event, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed that the demand for spots on the roster far outweighs the slots available.

“We have the best strikers on the planet already on our roster. But also, the best strikers who aren't on our roster are all wanting, clamoring to join ONE from other organizations. Whether it's kickboxing organizations or Muay Thai organizations around the world. So I can tell you that the demand is far bigger. The demand for a spot in the ONE roster is far bigger than the number of available slots.”

This Friday night, ONE Championship will present another can’t-miss event as they return to the Mecca of Muay Thai for ONE Friday Fights 22. The event will feature two ONE world title fights, none bigger than the main event, which will pit reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar against interim ONE heavyweight titleholder Anatoly Malykhin in a long-awaited world title unification bout.

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

And if you missed any of the action or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 11 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

