“An incredible martial artist” - Chatri welcomes legend Bibiano Fernandes to ONE Championship’s Hall of Fame

Former longtime ONE bantamweight MMA world champion 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes was victorious in his recent return to action last month in Qatar, where he defeated Filipino rival 'The Silencer' Kevin Belingon via split decision.

After that fight, the 44-year-old made the decision to retire from professional mixed martial arts competition, laying down his 4-ounce gloves on the canvas symbolically riding off into the sunset.

Then just last weekend at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang in Japan, Fernandes graced the ONE Championship ring yet again, as he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to Mitch Chilson on broadcast, ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong talked about Fernandes' illustrious career.

He said:

"Bibiano, one of the greatest bantamweights in the history of the sport of mixed martial arts. I met Bibiano 15 years ago. I was a cornerman for Shinya Aoki. Shinya was a DREAM champion, and Bibiano was also a DREAM champion and we met on the bus. I would tell you, not only is he an incredible martial artist, but tonight we are inducting him in the Hall of Fame as one of the greatest men to have ever lived. Thank you, Bibiano, for everything you have ever done. Thank you, Bibi, thank you!"

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang was broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, last Sunday, March 23. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action on-demand via watch.onefc.com.

Bibiano Fernandes thanks Japanese fans for all the support: "Thank you for taking care of me"

For 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes, returning to Saitama Super Arena in Japan was both memorable and symbolic, and that's because he had made the stadium his home away from home as Dream champion many years ago, before he even joined ONE.

Fernandes had a message for Japanese fans. He said on the ONE 172 broadcast:

"2022, I came to Japan. 2002 to 2025, I still come to Japan. I love Japan. You’re amazing fans. Thank you for taking care of me. The best that I can give is to be here, support the Japanese fans. It’s the best BTS to be here for ONE Championship. And Chatri, thank you so much for everything you built for us."

