“An old-school fighter” - Marat Grigorian reveals his admiration for Tawanchai’s stupendous fighting skills 

Marat Grigorian has practically seen it all in his illustrious fighting career but admitted that Tawanchai PK Saenchai is indeed a generational talent.

The three-time GLORY kickboxing world champion has been impressed by the Thai superstar for quite some time now, particularly in his successful transition to kickboxing.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Grigorian had high praises for the undisputed featherweight Muay Thai world champion.

"Yes, you know, as a fighter I like Tawanchai. He’s a little bit of an old-school fighter, you know. I like his style and I’d love to fight against him also."

By the looks of it, Grigorian sees Tawanchai as a worthy adversary. Fans and pundits alike would no doubt love to see this potential epic showdown.

In the meantime, however, these two elite 155-pound strikers will traverse different challenges at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang on March 23 at Saitama Super Arena.

Tawanchai will vie for two-sport supremacy against Masaaki Noiri in their five-round interim featherweight kickboxing barnburner.

Grigorian, on the other hand, will take on Kaito Ono in a pivotal showdown that could put him back in contention for 26 pounds of gold.

Catch ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang live this coming Sunday by purchasing the global PPV via watch.onefc.com.

Tawanchai would love to take on iconic kickboxer Marat Grigorian

The feeling is mutual for Tawanchai since he's also intrigued by a potential slugfest with someone as credentialed as Marat Grigorian.

In his own interview with the South China Morning Post, the 25-year-old megastar says beating the Hemmers Gym affiliate under kickboxing rules should erase any doubts about his skills.

"I don't really like when other people say that I'm matched with someone who I can win easily against. I'm not saying I can win easily, but I feel like if I get matched up with Marat [Grigorian], people would say that less."

We'll find out soon if Tawanchai versus Grigorian will be the fight to make after ONE 172.

Watch Marat Grigorian's SCMP interview:

