"An unwritten agreement" - Dustin Poirier discusses his wife's standpoint going into his UFC 291 rematch against Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier recently opened up about how his wife, Jolie Poirier, reacted to him agreeing to fight Justin Gaethje for the second time. 'The Diamond' faces 'The Highlight' in a rematch at UFC 291 this weekend for the coveted BMF title.

Poirier and Gaethje first fought each other at UFC on Fox 29 in April 2018. The fight was considered an instant classic as both explosive lightweights put on an incredible show for the fans. The battle saw Poirier and Gaethje pushing forward relentlessly, with 'The Diamond' eventually securing a fourth-round TKO victory.

Considering the brutality that comes with the entertainment factor of professional MMA, it's no secret that fighters' life partners have a lot to process every time their significant other signs a fight contract. However, Jolie Poirier knows what she signed up for.

In a recent interview with Thomas Gerbasi for the UFC, Dustin Poirier was asked about his wife's reaction to his rematch. 'The Diamond' replied:

"What's understood doesn't need to be explained. She's been with me from the first fight. She knows what this is... She's seen this numerous times over the last 15 years of me fighting. She knows what I'm walking into, and she knows my dedication and commitment to this. And she doesn't have to say anything. It's an unwritten agreement that we both know."

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski predicts Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski recently weighed in on the upcoming BMF title fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. The two lightweight striking maestros will go head-to-head at UFC 291 on July 29 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Great' broke down the fight and predicted that their rematch would be similar to their first meeting. He said:

"It's going to be a fun one. Dustin Poirier is a favorite... Obviously, they've already fought, and I feel like the fight does go pretty similar. So if I had to lean toward someone, I think it would be Dustin Poirier... Dustin will put a bit of that pressure, he will sort of put himself in danger a little bit.

As the fight goes, that benefits Dustin 100%. I think he gets better as fights go... So I'm gonna have to go towards Dustin to win this one."

Dustin Poirier last defeated Michael Chandler via third-round submission at UFC 281, redeeming his title loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje is coming off a win against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286.